JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is expected to be OK after he was shot in his foot at a home on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 7200 block of Zapata Drive Monday.

Once at the scene, JSO said officers found the teen shot in the foot with three other juveniles inside the home.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

JSO said the investigation is in its early stages but that it's possible the shooting could have been accidental.