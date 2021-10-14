16-year-old Jacksonville girl reported missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the community to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
Macy Rossiter disappeared from Jacksonville on Oct. 5, according to a news release from NCMEC. Investigators say she was last seen leaving a family friend's house in Jacksonville on foot, the release says.
Macy is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has hazel eyes and light brown hair.
Law enforcement believe Macy may be with an adult male companion, according to the release.
Anyone who sees Macy or with information about Macy's location is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or the NCMEC hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).