16-year-old Jacksonville girl reported missing

Macy Rossiter disappeared from Jacksonville on Oct. 5. Investigators say she was last seen leaving a family friend's house in Jacksonville on foot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the community to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Macy Rossiter disappeared from Jacksonville on Oct. 5, according to a news release from NCMEC. Investigators say she was last seen leaving a family friend's house in Jacksonville on foot, the release says.

Macy is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has hazel eyes and light brown hair.

Law enforcement believe Macy may be with an adult male companion, according to the release.