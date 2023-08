The accident happened at A1A and Beach Side Drive Thursday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy from St. Augustine died while driving on A1A Thursday afternoon, according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol.

The intersection happened near the intersection of A1A and Beach Side Drive in St. Augustine at 4 p.m.

The teenager was driving northbound. He "failed to maintain control" of his car and crossed over the center line, colliding with a car traveling southbound.