16-year-old bicyclist struck by car in St. Augustine, sustains serious injuries

The incident happened Wednesday at approximately 7:51 a.m. as a result of an alleged sudden lane change.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 16-year-old bicyclist was struck by a car in St. Augustine Wednesday morning at approximately 7:51 a.m., according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was heading north in the center left-turn lane on SR-207 when they allegedly made a sudden lane change into the path of a sedan, FHP said.

A 51-year-old was driving the sedan north in the inside lane on SR-207, approaching Old Hastings Rd, FHP said.

The sedan was unable to avoid impact, striking the bicycle with front right part of the car. The bicyclist was ejected from the bike and came to rest in the outside lane of SR-207, according to FHP.

This is all the information that has been released at this time.