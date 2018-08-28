An arrest has been made Tuesday in the triple shooting at Raines High School that left one man dead and two teens injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred outside of a football game at the school Friday night in the game versus Lee High School. Nineteen-year-old Joerod Adams was killed. The two other victims were treated at a Jacksonville hospital.

Here's what we learned during the presser:

The suspect has been identified as 16-year-old Robert Howard

Howard has been charged as an adult with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

One victim, a 17-year-old male, was transported to a hospital where he remains in stable condition

A 16-year-old female struck by a stray bullet during the shooting has since been released from the hospital

About 4,000 people were at the game and nearly 50 officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were there for security.

