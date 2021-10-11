x
Holiday season begins at St. Johns Town Center with 15th annual celebration, tree lighting

When the sun goes down, Santa Claus take a break from his busy schedule to light the 32-foot Christmas tree.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season at the St. Johns Town Center begins Saturday afternoon with the 15th Annual Holiday Spectacular. 

The events features holiday-themed activities and festive entertainment. When the sun goes down, Santa Claus take a break from his busy schedule to light the 32-foot Christmas tree. The night will be capped off with a fireworks display.

The event begins at 2 p.m. with family activities and stage performances.

At 7 p.m., the featured musical performance by The Chris Thomas Band begins, and the countdown to the tree lighting begins. At 8 p.m., Santa will officially light the tree.

Other activities during the day include a silent DJ experience, holiday photo booth, letters to Santa creation station and ornament decorating. Kids should also keep an eye out for costumed character making their way around the streets.

Follow this link for more information on the day's events.

    

