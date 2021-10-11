Holiday season begins at St. Johns Town Center with 15th annual celebration, tree lighting

When the sun goes down, Santa Claus take a break from his busy schedule to light the 32-foot Christmas tree.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holiday season at the St. Johns Town Center begins Saturday afternoon with the 15th Annual Holiday Spectacular.

The events features holiday-themed activities and festive entertainment. When the sun goes down, Santa Claus take a break from his busy schedule to light the 32-foot Christmas tree. The night will be capped off with a fireworks display.

The event begins at 2 p.m. with family activities and stage performances.

At 7 p.m., the featured musical performance by The Chris Thomas Band begins, and the countdown to the tree lighting begins. At 8 p.m., Santa will officially light the tree.