A missing child alert has been issued for Doris Rumero, who was last seen in Daytona Beach. IF you see her, call 386-248-1777.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 15-year-old Doris Romero is missing from Daytona Beach Tuesday night.

Doris is white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5 and 140 pounds. She wears prescription glasses.

She was last seen in the 1000 block of North Libby Court in Daytona Beach, Florida.

She was wearing a grey sweatshirt and green sweatpants.