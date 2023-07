Lake City Police have reported a 15-year-old missing endangered girl. If you have seen Chynna Ga’toria Philpot, call 386-752-4343.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A 15-year-old was reported missing from Lake City Wednesday. She had not been seen for three and a half hours at the time she was reported missing, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Chynna Ga'toria Philpot was last seen in the area of SW Faith Road and SW Grandview Street.

She was last seen traveling north toward US Highway 90 West.