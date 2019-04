BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Baker County Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 16-year-old was driving her and Jesslyn Barnwell, 15, along Bertha Mae Harris Road towards Crews Road around 4:55 p.m.

FHP says their vehicle rotated and overturned on the southbound shoulder, coming to a final rest against a tree.

Barnwell died as a result of the crash. Her next of kin have been notified.