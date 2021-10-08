15-year-old boy who died driving car in Lake City is identified by friends

Four other teenagers were taken to the hospital, three with minor injuries and one with serious injuries. Police say he swerved to avoid a deer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 15-year-old boy who died following a crash involving several teens Thursday night in Lake City has been identified by several of his friends.

Friends of Nevaeh Highsmith identified him as the teen died in the crash in crash on Tustenuggee Avenue.

A crash from the Florida Highway Patrol indicates that Highsmith was the driver of the vehicle.

Troopers say the crash happened near the intersection of Minnie Glenn around 10:30 p.m. when a sedan went off the roadway and hit a tree.

Three 15-year-old boys, and two 17-year-old boys were inside the vehicle, FHP says.

When the car hit the tree, it overturned multiple times and then came to a final rest in an upright position on the west shoulder, FHPS says.

The crash reports says one of the 15-year-old boys was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four others were taken to the hospital, three with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.