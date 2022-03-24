15-million dollar grant for veterans injured after 9/11 donated by philanthropist

The money comes from MacKenzie Scott and it’s the second major donation in a week to Wounded Warrior Project.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A large donation was made to the Wounded Warrior Project by Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

“We’re just really humbled and grateful to continue our work specifically in providing mental health services for the warriors and their families and continue the great work to help them thrive for a lifetime," said Jennifer Silva, Chief Program Officer at Wounded Warrior Project.

Silva said an annual survey of military veterans found the top three most common mental health issues reported are:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (75%)

Anxiety (74%)

Depression (72%)

And Nearly 1 in 4 Wounded Warrior respondents reported suicidal thoughts in the last 12 months (24.8%).

“With mental health we offer a whole breadth of services because there’s no wrong door into care," said Silva.

Andrew Coughlan is a U.S army veteran and Wounded Warrior Project client. He says while serving in the military he was diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

“I got out the army. I struggled with depression, anxiety, everything related to post traumatic stress disorder," said Coughlan.

Shortly after Coughlan found Wounded Warrior Project and got involved. He says mental health is a big focus for the organization and he’s thankful for the donation.

“There’s so many active duty and veterans that struggle and live with the unseen wounds of war and there service so this gift is appreciated and it’s just going to make a huge difference," said Coughlan.