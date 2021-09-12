14-year-old injured in early morning shooting at Baymeadows area apartment complex

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Baymeadows Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 14-year-old boy is recovering from a shooting that happened Sunday morning in the Baymeadows area.

At about 4:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Baymeadows Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. First responders took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe there was a fight at the door where the shooting happened, and then a shot was fired, according to the JSO.

Police believe two people are involved in the shooting but have not identified them at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or you can email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.