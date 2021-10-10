14-year-old boy reported missing in Columbia County

Xavier Johnson is believed to have left his home at some point on Sunday evening, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday.

Johnson has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothes he was wearing when he left home.

If anyone has any information on Xavier Johnson's whereabouts, there are urged to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005 or 386-758-1095.