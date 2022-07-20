14 acres of land on Jacksonville's Northside could be used to build apartments and parks, but neighbors believe the land is tainted from ash waste

People who live on Pearce St. say the McLeod Bethune Elementary is a blight.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors along Pearce Street on Jacksonville's Northside reminisce of its glory days, but in the center of this once vibrant neighborhood is a boarded up elementary school. People who attended McLeod Bethune Elementary School are currently adults. One neighbor, who goes by Ms. Blue, used to be a student. The vacant school is across the street from her home. To Blue, the school has turned into a blight and would rather see it torn down.

"I can probably walk through there now and tell you this used to be the cafeteria, this used to be my classroom because my son used to go there," Blue said.

The city of Jacksonville used to burn waste during the 1940s and 1950s. DCPS eventually acquired the land. It was later discovered the land was a health hazard. So much so, the elementary school had to close and it was vacant for decades. McLeod sits on 14 acres and Carol Brenner, an investor, saw potential. She is a real estate broker with Integrated Reality Corp.

"We envision putting up affordable housing, a park. Potentially, a walking path," Brenner explained.

However, Brenner's plans to revitalize the neighborhood can't come to fruition just yet. Tuesday, the Land Use and Zoning Committee reviewed two companion bills to rezone Pearce Street; something that would allow apartments on the land. Instead, the LUZ agreed to postpone the review. Even though the EPA said 98% of cleanup at the site has been completed, neighbors are still concerned that it is still contaminated. Kim Stephens-Perry used to attend the elementary school too.

"The EPA and the city council should sit down with the buyer and the community and go through the reports that state that the site is clean," Stephens-Perry said.