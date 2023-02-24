The John Rowan Jr. Foundation and the Justice Coalition partnered for ‘Missing Adults Day.’ This is the 13th year for the event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The push to renew awareness about missing adults in our area continues.

The John Rowan Jr. Foundation and the Justice Coalition partnered for ‘Missing Adults Day.’

This is the 13th year for the event where law enforcement and other city leaders are working toward closure in these cases.

“Lord, we cry out to you today on behalf of our loved ones who are missing,” said Darlene Briggs.

It’s been more than 18 years since Briggs’ grandson, Mark Degner, and his friend, Bryan Hayes, vanished after leaving Paxon Middle School during the school day.

On Friday, 18 years later after they went missing, Briggs shares her heartache with dozens of Northeast Florida families who, too, are searching for their loved ones.

“This is where we need help friends in the community and we will keep searching and fighting and never give up."

The Jacksonville community and government leaders met at City Hall for the Missing Adults Day.

Mayor Lenny Curry presented a proclamation and Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters made remarks.

“The state honors missing adults and seeks to keep public interest alive for their continued searches… people in this community, regardless of their age are of critical importance to everyone here and us,” said the sheriff.

Law enforcement agencies vowed to keep up with their investigations in missing persons cases. Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook also spoke at the event.

“We’ll continue to strive and never give up the search for your loved ones,” she said.

Both the Justice Coalition and John Rowan Jr. foundation are working toward a year of hope.

With the goal that one day people like Mark and Bryan will see their families again.