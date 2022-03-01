St. Johns County crash kills 13-year-old boy riding bicycle

HASTINGS, Fla. — A 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash Sunday night while riding his bicycle in St. Johns County.
According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:44 p.m. at County Road 13 near Cowpen Branch Road. A 46-year-old man from Hollister, Florida, was driving east past the intersection when the front of his pickup truck crashed into the back of the bicycle, the report says.
The driver was not hurt. Investigators are still working to notify the boy's next of kin, according to the FHP report.