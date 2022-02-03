121 Financial Credit Union offering BOGO Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ticket packages

Visitors who buy a 12-game voucher packet for $168 will receive an additional 12-game voucher packet for free, a total of 24 tickets.

It's almost baseball season!

If you are looking forward to supporting your local team, 121 Financial Credit Union is offering buy one, get one Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ticket packages.

The offer begins on March 7 and runs until March 12 at all local branches.

Visitors who buy a 12-game voucher packet for $168 will receive an additional 12-game voucher packet for free, a total of 24 tickets. They will also be entered into a drawing to win access to the credit union’s Private Skybox Suite for up to 20 people, for one game during the season.

“To say that baseball fans in Jacksonville have been looking forward to a ‘normal’ 2022 season after two years of COVID implications is likely an understatement,” said David Marovich, chief executive officer for 121 Financial Credit Union.

“To share in the community’s excitement for the return of baseball this year, we wanted to do something special in partnership with the Jumbo Shrimp to help make it more accessible to more people. We are looking forward to a winning season with full seats!”

The game vouchers can be used for any game during the season. There is no limit to how many can be used per game so you can bring your friends to support the Jumbo Shrimp too.

To buy your buy one, get one packages, visit one of the 8 branches around town.