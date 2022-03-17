Shanda Whitaker, Hollis' mother, says she is fighting for her daughter and all of the victims of recent gun violence in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother’s 12 year long plea for justice in her daughter's murder turns into a bigger push to stop the violence all over the city.

Tiphne Hollis was shot and killed in Mixon Town in 2010. Her family believes it was a case of mistaken identity.

No arrests have been made in connection to her murder.

First Coast News spoke with Shanda Whitaker, Tiphne’s mother, a few days ahead of a prayer walk and vigil in honor of Tiphne.

“It’s going to take prayer for our children,” said Whitaker. "Temptation is out here."

Whitaker believes prayer is the one thing that could help reduce the crime across Jacksonville.

In recent headlines, 17-year-old Kaleb Floyd was shot and killed near First Coast High School. Four other teens were hospitalized for their injuries.

Floyd’s murder also remains unsolved.

The case brings back memories for the grieving mother.

“It’s been 12 years,” said Whitaker.

Sunday, March 20, will mark 12 years since Tiphne’s death.

She was 16-years-old, riding in the car with 4 others when she was caught in a drive by shooting, police say.

Her mom says it was a case of mistaken identity, but no one has confessed.

“It’s hard every day. My daughter is no longer here. Her father is no longer here, he took his life as well after our daughter was killed,” said Whitaker.

On March 20, the family will hold a vigil in Tiphne’s honor. On the 24th, the family will host a community anti-violence walk.

Whitaker says she is tired of the crime and will always fight for a better community.

“We just need to keep our kids in prayer,” she said.