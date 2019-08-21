A loud scream alerted Fort Lauderdale lifeguards to a 12-year-old who had been bitten by a shark on the foot Wednesday, according to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said that while lifeguards were conducting routine physical training just before 9 a.m. a 12-year-old boy, who was visiting Fort Lauderdale Beach from Canada, was bitten by a shark on his foot.

As he was pulled from the water lifeguards noticed that his right foot was bleeding profusely from a small bite. Bandages were applied to the area to stop the bleeding and he was transported to Broward Health, fire rescue said.

Lifeguards believe that due to the size of the bite, it was a small shark.

FLFR Chief Steven Gollan said that during this time of the year, there is a shark presence because the waters are full of baitfish.