Teen accidentally shoots younger brother after mistaking him for a deer

The hunter mistook his younger brother for a deer and accident shot him, the KCSO said.
SOLON, Mich. — A hunting accident seriously injured a 12-year-old boy Monday in Kent County.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 6 p.m. in Solon Township, north of Cedar Springs.  

Authorities say a 17-year-old was hunting from a tree stand when his younger brother came into the woods to call him to dinner. The hunter mistook his younger brother for a deer and accident shot him, the KCSO said.

The boy was taken to an area hospital and was last known to be in serious but stable condition.  

