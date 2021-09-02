12-year-old Clay County girl battling cancer receives dream shopping list

A community effort helped to bring a 12-year-old girl battling sarcoma everything she wanted on her dream shopping list.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Businesses, non-profit organizations and public servants came together Monday to help a 12-year-old girl's "dream come true."

Delice is a 12-year-old girl battling sarcoma. According to the Mayor Clinic, sarcoma is a type of cancer that affects various parts of the body. It begins in the bones and in connective tissue.

There are more than 70 different types of sarcoma, and treatment varies on the type of sarcoma diagnosed.

Delice posted a shopping list to Dreams Come True of Jacksonville Inc. On Monday, that dream shopping list came to her front door, delivered by vehicles from the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Clay County Fire Rescue and other volunteers with horns honking and sirens blaring.

Among the gifts were a special bike from David's World Cycle. In all, everything in Delice's list was checked off.

There were over 20 volunteers who helped make Delice's dream come true from KB Home, the Adecco Group and SignGypsies 904.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office posted a video that shows the joyous occasion for Delice, her family and all others involved.