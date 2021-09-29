12-year-old boy to run mile in honor of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers

Zechariah Cartledge is the founder of Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit founded to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty.

A 12-year-old Central Florida boy will run a mile carrying an American flag in honor of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers on Thursday evening.

Zechariah Cartledge is the founder of Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit founded to raise funds for injured first responders while also paying tribute to fallen heroes through running.

Deputy Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop, in the face and back. He died Sunday at UF Health in Jacksonville.

Individuals and agencies from across the nation are invited to join in to help honor Moyers. For those who are unable to attend, Zechariah encourages them to hold their own one-mile run or walk.

The run will take place around 7:30 p.m. and will be held in Zechariah's hometown in Central Florida.

Video from the run will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page shortly after the event ends. You can click here to learn more about Running 4 Heroes.

Here on the First Coast, a memorial for Moyers is set up outside the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, where people are leaving flowers, cards and other tokens in tribute to the fallen deputy. There is also a GoFundMe page where people have been donating to support the fiancée Moyers left behind.