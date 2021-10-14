12 Who Care: Ken Horton helps adults increase their literacy skills

He's been a volunteer and staff member with the Literacy Alliance of Northeast Florida for over two decades.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One in five adults struggle to read basic sentences, according to the Barbara Bush Foundation.

That's why 12 who care winner, Ken Horton, is teaching adults in the community how to read.

“Coming to my class that I have is actually the highlight of my week. I look forward to it. I can’t wait to get here," said Horton.

Horton's been a volunteer and staff member with the Literacy Alliance of Northeast Florida for over two decades helping adults increase their literacy skills.

“When I first received my email from First Coast News. I couldn’t believe it because I'm getting honored for what I'm supposed to do," said Horton.

“He was ecstatic we actually got several emails from him all at once including a couple of phone calls. So he was over the moon and so appreciative for being recognized," said The CEO of Literally Alliance of Northeast Florida, Marcus Haile.

Haile says Horton is a blessing to the organization. Horton has helped hundreds of students learn how to read.

“He particularly is good at bringing what he calls a certain learning style to it. Where he knows all of the students knows something about what they are learning so he works on trying to pull that out and really empower them to embrace their own learning," said Haile.