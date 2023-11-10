12 people displaced, two injured after fire destroys 10 apartment units in Arlington

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says one person that was injured, jumped out of a second-story window to escape the fire.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire ripped through an Arlington apartment building Tuesday night, leaving a dozen people without homes, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer.

Prosswimmer says two people were taken to a local hospital after making their escape from the fire and that one of the people escaped by jumping out of a second-story window. Both people are expected to be alright.

The apartments are Patriot Plaza Apartments on University Club Boulevard, which is off Fort Caroline Road in Arlington. Prosswimmer says firefighters got the call about the fire just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and when they arrived, two apartment units were engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading rapidly.

75 firefighters were on scene, Prosswimmer says, and 10 apartment units are destroyed. Firefighters had to act fast. The buildings are connected by a breezeway and the roof and the fire was heading to a second building, according to Prosswimmer. Firefighters had to run up and get between the buildings to stop the fire.

"Our crews got up there, got between it and actually made a great stop," Prosswimmer said. "This fire could have easily effected another eight apartments."