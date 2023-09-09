11-year-old missing from Julington Creek area of Jacksonville

Tyler Pham was last seen going into the woods near his residence off of Old Field Point Drive. If you've seen him, 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Tyler Pham is missing in the Julington Creek area of Jacksonville Saturday.

Tyler was reported missing by family members after walking out of his home in the 11900 block of Old Field Point Drive. He was last seen walking towards the woods.

Tyler is 4'5" and 75 pounds. He is Asian and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes.

Police are asking that you check any cameras, vehicles and property for Tyler.