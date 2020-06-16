Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old Jacksonville girl

Kimberly Cruz-Aguilar, 11, was last seen at around 4 p.m. in the 9800 block 103rd Street. JSO said she may be heading to Orlando in a green SUV.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Kimberly Cruz-Aguilar, 11. She was last seen at around 4 p.m. in the 9800 block of 103rd Street. JSO said she may be heading to Orlando in a green SUV.

Aguilar has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray top with Spongebob Squarepants on it, gray tights with a pink stripe and white and gray shoes.