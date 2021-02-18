Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old Satsuma girl

Makayla Myers was first reported missing from Breezeway Avenue in the Horselanding area, according sheriff's office.

SATSUMA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for an 11-year-old Satsuma girl.

Makayla Myers walked out of her home in the 100 block Breeze Way Avenue in the Horselanding area at about 6:30 p.m. to get something out of the car. Her mother reported Makayla missing some time afterward.

The family told the sheriff's office Makayla is afraid of the dark and do not think she is a runaway. However, they cannot confirm whether foul play is involved.

However, the FDLE said Makayla may be with a young adult male.

Myers has brown hair and eyes with a mole on her hairline. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt with pink designs and blue jeans.

The sheriff's office reported K9 units are working the area extensively. The sheriff’s office also has drones up, and detectives are in the field and in the office working to find Makayla safely.

Anyone with information on Makayla's whereabouts is urged to call 911.