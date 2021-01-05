1,000 runners expected for Black Lives Matter 5K in Downtown Jacksonville

Tanisha Crisp, the organizer of the Black Lives Matter 5K, said the idea came to her in a dream following the death of George Floyd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — About 1,000 people are expected to take part in the second Black Lives Matter 5K in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday afternoon. The race, and the event as a whole, are meant to bring awareness to police violence against people of color.

The 2021 race is billed as 'A Day of Change."

Tanisha Crisp helped to organize the Black Lives Matter 5K, which she said came to her in a dream following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Crisp said this year's theme not only refers to their aim of changing policing in America. It refers to their hope people who come downtown for the event will offer their spare change to local charities supporting racial and social justice reform.

"This is something that is just not going to be a day," Crisp said. "It's not going to be something that is two days. It's going to take a long time. We have to stay motivated. We have to stay engaged."

Crisp said she extended invitations to the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to the 5K.

The day's events will begin at 4 p.m. with a memorial service for victims of police violence.

The race is expected to begin an hour later at 5 p.m. Runners must pre-register for the event, and those who have registered may pick up their packet at noon.

Runners will be given masks and asked to social distance as a health precaution.