100 people affected by Jacksonville crime traveling to Tallahassee to lobby lawmakers

In addition to addressing concerns on public safety, the survivors and advocates will lobby for bills that strengthen victim protections.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One hundred survivors of crime in Jacksonville will travel to Tallahassee to urge lawmakers to address public safety.

Among those making the trip is Nakesha Barnhill. Her son, Amari, was killed by his father just before his 3rd birthday.

Barnhill said she was not given any time to grieve the loss of her young son. Instead, she quit her job so she could mourn.

"I was completely helpless because I literally had to then quit my job," Barnhill said. "It forced me to be able to look at myself, go seek the time and everything else of the healing that I needed to be on."