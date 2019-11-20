JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A 100-foot octopus made from single-use plastic is rising from the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion days ahead of the city's annual Deck the Chairs event.

The display, called the Beaches Go Green Octopus Garden, features lighted tentacles that will flash in the dark and is surrounded by ocean reef and glowing jellyfish -- all made from single-use plastic bottles, according to a news release. The display is part of Jacksonville Beach Deck the Chairs.

“We look forward to another great season hosting this unique and inspiring holiday experience," Kurtis Loftus, executive director of Deck the Chairs, said. "Our partners and volunteers have worked tirelessly all year getting prepared."

The head of the Octopus alone is 20 feet tall, 30 feet deep and 15 feet wide. The tentacles are lined with more than 15,000 single-use plastic bottles and span 100 feet in all directions, the release said.

The project is the result of a partnership between Deck the Chairs and environmental advocate Beaches Go Green, Artistic Contractors and Republic Services.

In addition to being a fun sight for families at Deck the Chairs, the Octopus Garden will also promote awareness and educate the public about the dangers of the overconsumption of single-use plastic and its impact on the environment. The garden will feature a light show, children's education displays and weekend activities for children.

Deck the Chairs opens Nov. 23 and runs through Jan. 2.