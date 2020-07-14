100 first responders to receive free lunch at Angie's Subs thanks to donation
Credit: Angie's Subs Facebook
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Thanks to a generous donation, 100 first responders will be given a free lunch Wednesday at Angie's Subs in Jacksonville Beach.
The restaurant said in a post to its Facebook page that the $600 donation was made by Sonya Woods State Farm Agency. The money will go toward serving free lunches to firefighters, police officers and EMTs in uniform.
TOMORROW (Wednesday 7/15) - Sonya Woods State Farm Agency has genero... usly bought 100 First Responder's lunch tomorrow at Angie's! First come, first serve. This includes firefighters, police officers and EMTs in uniform! See you tomorrow!