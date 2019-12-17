JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you should ever meet Marilyn McGuire, you will never forget her wit, her smile, her energy and her generosity.

"I have decided to take [the dolls] down to the nursing home and pick senior ladies for them," McGuire said.

In 2006 McGuire was named one of 12 Who Care, she was recognized by First Coast News for her community service.

"For the past 13 years, I have been doing the same thing -- doing," she told First Coast News Monday. "I have a clothing ministry in the back and a toy ministry."

McGuire, 87, said her passion for community work is still shinning like a candle in a dark selfish world.

"I'll be 88 in April, you all don't forget my birthday," McGuire said.

She has had her health challenges -- a heart attack, three stents and surgery on her leg. But she said she is just as determined.

"Whether I am tired or not, what difference does that make?" she said, "You get rejuvenated up when you see some of these faces."

We caught up with McGuire in her home; it is her workshop where she keeps the flowers to beautify gravesites and clothing for families in Haiti and the homeless on the street corner.

On Your Side asked McGuire, "What do you say to younger people about giving back?"

"Do something," she responded.



A family member reached out to us to let us know that McGuire is still touching lives and has the same zeal.

"I don't want to go to bed," she said. "I want to do something."

McGuire said her faith in God keeps her motivated.

"And one day, you know this, I know I will hear my father say 'Well done, my good and faithful servant,'" McGuire said.

She wants to spend the rest of her days encouraging others to get involved, especially younger women.

She said her goal is to create a roundtable where younger women can come and discuss issues and how to tackle those issues. Until then, she will continue to be a force in her beaches community.









