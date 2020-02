JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed a missing 10-year-old boy has been found safe.

First responders said about 30 people helped in the search for Sam Booker. The child was reported missing after he was last seen Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Long Branch Elementary School in the 3700 block of Franklin Street, police said.

Duval County Public School said a teacher and a good Samaritan found Booker in the area of Main Street and 45th Street.

Sam Booker was last seen at around 1 p.m. at the school in the 3700 block of Franklin Street, police said.

JSO