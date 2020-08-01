Dozens of people gathered at Maranatha Church in Jacksonville on Wednesday to pray and grieve the loss of a 10-year-old boy who died in a crash along Interstate 10 Tuesday night.

The child's mother survived with serious injuries.

Pastor Jeff Henderson says he baptized 10-year-old Eli Warren and that the child became a leader amongst his friends in their youth group.

Henderson says the day's prayer service will be a time for people to be honest in their grief and a time to comfort each other. Henderson says he holds many positive memories of Eli Warren.

The child was in the car with his mother, Releia Warren, when a semi-truck collided with them on I-10.

Florida Highway Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling eastbound in the left lane when it went into the median. The semi-truck overturned and collided with Warren’s SUV, FHP troopers say.

Henderson says the family was heavily involved in the church.

“He’s a positive ring leader for a young group of kids," Henderson said. "He’s highly creative, not just in social interaction but in writing stories and drawing. He did some really cool creative things."

Henderson says Eli was mature at a young age.

While he led his peers, his mother Releia Warren led a youth group at the church.

Which will be a place for their family and friends to process what happened.

“We watch Jesus in scripture encounter situations like this," Henderson said. "He wasn’t afraid to be fully human … He wept, and we’ll be honest, we don’t want to be trite and explain why something tragic like this happened, we’ll cry and comfort to one another.”

Henderson says the warren family is getting a lot of support.

Dozens of people in the waiting room at the hospital while Releia Warren heals from her injuries. She has a long road to recovery without her youngest son by her side. Henderson says despite the tragedy, Eli Warren’s friends and family can find strength in their faith.

“Our belief Is Eli is not in pain, he’s in glory and is aware of a life that none of us are fully aware, so we’re glad for that hope that provides us as well,” Henderson said.

The church has a link where people can donate money to help with the family’s expenses.