You have to see it to believe it: Three points down with 2.8 seconds to go, Elijah heaves up a prayer at the end of a YMCA league game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Down by three points with less than three seconds to go in a YMCA league basketball game, 10-year-old Elijah Young lets it fly at the buzzer.

His back to the basket, it's an impossible shot. No way Elijah can hit it, right?

It must be seen to be believed.

Way to go Elijah! HEY LEBRON! CHECK THIS OUT!

Elijah is a student at Cathedral Parish School in St. Augustine.