WILLISTON, Fla. — A 10-year-old girl sustained critical injuries in an ATV crash in Levy County Sunday evening.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. at 5450 NE 150th Ave. in Williston, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The child was driving the ATV in a field with another 10-year-old girl when FHP said it overturned on its side, pinning the driver underneath the vehicle.

The other child sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the scene.

The driver was transported to UF Shands in Gainesville with serious injuries, FHP said.

The investigation is ongoing.