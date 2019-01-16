ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Local talent and international film releases will be showcased at the 2019 St. Augustine Film Festival starting on Thursday, featuring everything from gripping American documentaries, hilarious French comedies and so much more.

First Coast News sat down with the festival's CEO Gregory von Hausch for a rundown of the films festival-goers won't want to miss.

Many of these films will be shown more than once. A complete schedule of all screenings can be found here.

Hurley

In the documentary "Hurley," Hurley Haywood, America's most decorated race car driver, speaks for the first time about being gay in the 1970s macho world of motorsports.

"The film is incredible and details his career," von Hausch said. "It's remarkable."

Haywood, a St. Augustine resident, will be at the film's screening on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. to answer questions after the film.

Hurley's iconic $2 million #59 Brumos Racing Porsche will be on display outside the Lewis Auditorium during the festival.

The Art & Times of Frosty Myers

Forrest "Frosty" Myers is a world-famous American sculptor and St. Augustine resident who's worked alongside art legends like Andy Warhol. His documentary, "The Art & Times of Frosty Myers" takes a look into his career and the stories behind some of his most iconic pieces - one of which is literally out of this world.

“He actually has a pice that he smuggled on the Lunar Lander that is still up there [on the Moon] to this day," von Hausch said.

Myers' film screens Sunday at 1:30 p.m. with him and his wife in attendance.

Cracking Aces: A Woman's Place at the Table

This documentary is produced by Flagler College professor Tracy Halcomb and tells the story of women breaking the glass ceiling in the male-dominated world of poker. The film highlights the trials, abuse and sexual harassment women have been forced to overcome in order to compete.

Von Hausch described the film as "fascinating" and timely considering the current #MeToo movement.

"Cracking Aces: A Woman's Place at the Table" has it's first showing on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Sharkwater Extinction

"Sharkwater Extinction" is the final film directed by filmmaker and conservationist Rob Stewart, who died while filming the documentary in Florida.

The film shatters misconceptions surrounding sharks and details the way their existence is put in danger via hunting and fishing.

"It's a really huge problem," von Hausch said. "Ever since 'Jaws' people have seen sharks as our enemies and they're not."

Stewart drowned while 250 feet underwater in a scuba diving accident.

"He narrates the whole film and he's on camera for the whole thing," von Hausch said. "He was a really close friend of ours."

"Sharkwater Extinction" will be screened at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Apples & Oranges

"Apples & Oranges" is a short film directed by Flagler College alumn and Walking Dead producer Ryan Buffa. The film is a coming-of-age story about River, a preteen girl living in a trailer who is left alone to confront her neighbor.

The short film will be showcased both Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Nude Normandy

"Nude Normandy" is a comedy telling the true story of a rural farming village in Normandy, France coaxed into posing nude to boost morale.

"In the film, the town is going under. The mayor meets an American photographer who shoots cities and villages completely nude," von Hausch explained. "The mayor thought it would be a good idea -- coaxing the town into posing nude."

The film will be screened on Thursday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Return of the Hero

This French comedy tells the story of charming French Captain Neuville who is lauded a hero upon his return from war, but his town doesn't realize he's actually a war deserter.

Neuville is played by Academy Award-winner Jean Dujardin who starred in the critically acclaimed silent film "The Artist."

“[Neuville is] a complete fraud, a schist, a womanizer, but he’s dashing,” von Hausch said.

It all comes to a head when Neuville's scorned lover, who has some secrets of her own, makes it her mission to expose him.

"Return of the Hero" will be screened on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

A Tree. A Rock. A Cloud.

In 1947, an older man crosses paths with a boy in a cafe and expounds some wisdom upon the child.

The film is directed by actress/director Karen Allen, who starred as Marion Ravenwood in the Indiana Jones franchise. Allen will also receive the SAFF Lifetime Achievement Award.

"She’s worked with some of the best directors in the world," von Hausch said. "It seemed like such a great package to put together. Karen’s a delightful person."

Karen will be at the film's screening at 6 p.m. Saturday and will answer questions after the film.

Driver

Described as "unique" by von Hausch, the Israeli dark comedy "Driver" tells the story of a newly-single father who exposes his 9-year-old daughter to the good, bad and the ugly of the world around them.

The film will be screened on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Like a Cat on the Highway

"Like a Cat on the Highway" is an Italian romantic comedy about two teenagers whose likelihood of staying in love is much like the fate of a cat on a highway -- doomed!

The first screening of this film is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday.

For more information on the St. Augustine Film Festival, click here.