JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ten people were injured, including six children, during a crash Friday morning at West Palm Avenue and Norman E Thagard, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD responded to the scene around 7 a.m. At the time, they said one was trapped and there were multiple patients.

Traffic alert....mva at West Palm Ave and Norman E Thagard...L26 is on scene advising one trapped and multiple patients....be careful in the area, lots of crews heading that way. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 31, 2018

All ten were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, JFRD said.

All patients have been transported....crews are clearing the scene and leaving with @JSOPIO ...still going to be delays. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 31, 2018

