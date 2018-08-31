JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ten people were injured, including six children, during a crash Friday morning at West Palm Avenue and Norman E Thagard, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD responded to the scene around 7 a.m. At the time, they said one was trapped and there were multiple patients.
All ten were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, JFRD said.
At this time, no other information was released.
