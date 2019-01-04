Miss May, a 10-foot great white shark, was tracked near Little St. Simons Island on Saturday, according to the Ocearch online tracker.

Miss May was first caught and tagged with a tracker on Feb. 15 and was given her name because she was caught 40 miles off Mayport, according to a report from the Florida Times-Union.

“Miss May seems to be what we call a pinger,” scientist Bryan Franks of Jacksonville University told the Florida Times-Union on March 1.

Franks was with Ocearch when Miss May was tagged.

“Almost daily we’re getting a location from her. She moved farther offshore, then to Daytona, then near Cape Canaveral, then around Fort Pierce. She’s giving us great data already,” he said.

To track Miss May, click here.

