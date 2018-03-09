One woman is dead and several children were hospitalized in various conditions after a vehicle crashed into a ditch in Bradford County Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash: US 301 SB near SW 95th Street (Bradford County). Single vehicle versus ditch/fence. One confirmed deceased on scene. Others transported to UF Gainesville (various conditions). One lane blocked southbound. Northbound is open. Expect delays in area. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/sPf5XVLuLk — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 3, 2018

The crash happened on US 301 southbound near Southwest 95th Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and other victims were taken to UF Gainesville in various conditions.

FHP says the victim pronounced dead from the crash is 30-year-old Lydia Pons. She was driving a truck with four children onboard ages 7, 4, 2, and two months. All children share the same last name as the driver.

Investigation has lead FHP to infer the driver attempted to change lanes and for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and began to rotate in a clockwise motion as it traveled into the grass shoulder. The truck overturned and hit a fence, multiple trees, and other objects within a residence's yard.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. All children were transported to UF Health in Gainesville.

One lane has been blocked southbound, says FHP, and northbound remains open. Drivers can expect delays, according to FHP.

FCN has a crew on their way to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

