1 seriously injured in boating accident near Ortega

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was seriously hurt in a boating accident near Ortega Friday night.

Around 8 p.m., JFRD sent crews to the 3800 block of McGirts Boulevard where the person was temporarily trapped inside the boat, according to their tweet.

That person was rescued and sent to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Several boats were stuck on the westside of the Ortega Bridge because of the accident, being unable to get to the St. Johns River. JFRD said the bridge will not be functioning until it can be inspected for safety.