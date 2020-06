JFRD tweeted that it was responding to a residential fire in the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.

One person was pulled from a burning home in Jacksonville Beach Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Shortly after 11 p.m., JFRD tweeted that it was responding to a residential fire in the 300 block of 1st Avenue North with heavy smoke showing from the home.

Minutes later, JFRD said a person was pulled from the home.