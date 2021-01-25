$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Jacksonville, 5 others sold in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lucky person who bought a lottery ticket at a Jacksonville 7-Eleven is $1 million richer after Saturday's Powerball drawing.
According to the Florida lottery, there were 43 second-tier winners in the drawing, including six in the State of Florida. To win the prize, the players had to match all five white balls but not the Powerball.
The 7-Eleven at 902 Margaret Street in the Five Points area of Jacksonville sold the lucky ticket. The other five winning tickets sold in Florida were in Melbourne, Marianna, Clermont, Cutler Bay and North Port.
The other states and territories to have winning tickets were
- Arizona
- California
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- Missouri
- Montana
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- New Jersey
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Puerto Rico
- Texas
- Washington
- Wisconsin
Saturday marked the largest number of second-tier winners in the Powerball in five years.
Winners of the Florida lottery have 180 days beginning the date of the drawing to claim their prize.