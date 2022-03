Police said the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by an SUV. The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is recovering from minor injuries after a crash early Monday morning on the Northside.

It happened at the intersection of Airport Center Drive and Perdue Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by an SUV. The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.