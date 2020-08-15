1 displaced after carport fire spreads to home on Melrose Ave.

JFRD believes the carport caught on fire, then the fire spread to the home in the 4400 block of Melrose Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The American Red Cross is assisting one person following a house fire that was sparked inside a carport Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD reported the fire around 7 a.m., saying it happened in the 4400 block of Melrose Ave.

Dozens of firefighters responded. They were able to contain the fire and cleared the house.

No injuries were reported.

JFRD believes the carport caught on fire, then the fire spread to the home.

No other information was released at this time.

Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in the 4400 block of Melrose Ave...S14 is on scene advising this is a working fire.... more crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 15, 2020