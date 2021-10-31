1 dead in overnight crash on New Kings Road in Jacksonville

Police believe speed was a factor in the two-vehicle crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — One person is dead in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on the Westside in Jacksonville.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of New Kings Road.

A Toyota Sequia was heading north on New Kings Road when it was rear-ended by an F-350 with a person riding in the bed of the truck, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The truck hit the curb and flipped several times, ejecting the person in the back.

The passenger, identified as a male in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the JSO. He is the 179th traffic death in Jacksonville in 2021.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Investigators believe speed played a factor in the crash. No one has been charged at this time.