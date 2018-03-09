One person is dead and several others are hospitalized in various conditions after a vehicle crashed into a ditch in Bradford County Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on US 301 southbound near Southwest 95th Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and other victims were taken to UF Gainesville in various conditions. The exact number of victims and their conditions remain unknown.
One lane has been blocked southbound, says FHP, and northbound remains open. Drivers can expect delays, according to FHP.
FCN has a crew on their way to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.