One person is dead and several others are hospitalized in various conditions after a vehicle crashed into a ditch in Bradford County Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fatal Crash: US 301 SB near SW 95th Street (Bradford County). Single vehicle versus ditch/fence. One confirmed deceased on scene. Others transported to UF Gainesville (various conditions). One lane blocked southbound. Northbound is open. Expect delays in area. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/sPf5XVLuLk — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 3, 2018

The crash happened on US 301 southbound near Southwest 95th Street. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and other victims were taken to UF Gainesville in various conditions. The exact number of victims and their conditions remain unknown.

One lane has been blocked southbound, says FHP, and northbound remains open. Drivers can expect delays, according to FHP.

FCN has a crew on their way to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

