The pilot, 62-year-old man from Lake Mary, was pronounced dead at the scene.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly gyrocopter crash that happened between Saturday and Sunday near State Road 100.

According to the FHP, the gyrocopter crashed into a wooded area southwest of State Road 100 and north of Pinecrest Circle.

