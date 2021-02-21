1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville's Springfield area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in the Springfield area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.
Officers responded to the 200 block of West 7th Street at about 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Investigators believe three people were at a home when someone pulled out a gun. At some point, the gun fired killing the victim, police said.
The JSO is still investigating the shooting to determine whether it was intentional or accidental. However, police do have people in custody at this time, according to the JSO.