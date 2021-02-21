1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville's Springfield area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is trying to determine whether the shooting was intentional or accidental.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in the Springfield area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

Officers responded to the 200 block of West 7th Street at about 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe three people were at a home when someone pulled out a gun. At some point, the gun fired killing the victim, police said.