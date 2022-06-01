1 dead, 5 injured after gunfire erupts at Brunswick bar, newspaper reports

Police told the Brunswick News an argument between two men eventually led to both of them firing shots at the bar.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One person is dead and five others are injured after an argument escalated to a shootout at a Brunsick bar early Saturday morning, according to the Brunwick News.

The incident happened just after midnight Saturday at the Bamboo Lounge, the newspaper reported.

Police told the Brunswick News an argument between two men eventually led to both of them firing shots at the bar.

Four women and a man were taken to the hospital, according to the Brunswick News. The man died from his injuries.

A sixth victim was also taken to what the news outlet reported as an "undisclosed medical facility."